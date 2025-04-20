Efrain Alvarez News: On bench Sunday

Alvarez (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's visit to Santos.

Alvarez returned for the last game of the season after missing one matchup due to injury. His potential appearance on the right wing will limit Ramiro Arciga's involvement. Additionally, Alvarez could take set pieces away from Kevin Castaneda and Gilberto Mora if given enough time on the field. However, the former LA Galaxy man is still looking to end a streak of five contests without a goal or assist.