Efrain Alvarez News: Scores in win over Pumas

Alvarez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 4-2 win versus Pumas.

Alvarez made the score sheet with a low attempt from outside the box to a first post that was overlooked by the keeper in the third minute of Tuesday's game. The attacker also won six duels and made a team-high four tackles but subbed off for Jesus Vega after the first 45 minutes. The goal was Alvarez's second direct contribution of the year, adding to his assist in a Feb. 14 clash with Juarez.