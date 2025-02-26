Fantasy Soccer
Efrain Alvarez headshot

Efrain Alvarez News: Scores in win over Pumas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Alvarez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 4-2 win versus Pumas.

Alvarez made the score sheet with a low attempt from outside the box to a first post that was overlooked by the keeper in the third minute of Tuesday's game. The attacker also won six duels and made a team-high four tackles but subbed off for Jesus Vega after the first 45 minutes. The goal was Alvarez's second direct contribution of the year, adding to his assist in a Feb. 14 clash with Juarez.

Efrain Alvarez
Club Tijuana
More Stats & News
