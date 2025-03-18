Efrain Morales Injury: Will represent Bolivia
Morales has been called up by Bolivia for the matches against Peru and Uruguay on March 20 and March 25, respectively.
Morales has yet to make his season debut with Atlanta and will have to wait longer due to the call-up. He will miss Saturday's match against Cincinnati but should return in time to face New York City FC on March 29. His absence will not force a change in the starting XI since he has not played any minutes yet.
