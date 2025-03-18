Fantasy Soccer
Efrain Morales headshot

Efrain Morales Injury: Will represent Bolivia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Morales has been called up by Bolivia for the matches against Peru and Uruguay on March 20 and March 25, respectively.

Morales has yet to make his season debut with Atlanta and will have to wait longer due to the call-up. He will miss Saturday's match against Cincinnati but should return in time to face New York City FC on March 29. His absence will not force a change in the starting XI since he has not played any minutes yet.

Efrain Morales
Atlanta United

