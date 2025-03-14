Fantasy Soccer
El Bilal Toure

El Bilal Toure News: Features off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Toure (foot) featured for three minutes in Saturday's match against Kiel, confirming he has fully recovered from his long-term foot injury.

Toure had been sidelined since early November but has fully recovered from his foot injury after featuring at the end of Saturday's match against Kiel. He could see significant playing time moving forward as he started three of the four games before his injury.

El Bilal Toure
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
