El Bilal Toure News: Features off bench
Toure (foot) featured for three minutes in Saturday's match against Kiel, confirming he has fully recovered from his long-term foot injury.
Toure had been sidelined since early November but has fully recovered from his foot injury after featuring at the end of Saturday's match against Kiel. He could see significant playing time moving forward as he started three of the four games before his injury.
