El Chadaille Bitshiabu News: Ends as starter
Bitshiabu made 21 appearances (13 starts), mostly in the second half of the Bundesliga.
Bitshiabu opened the season as a bench option, with limited chances on the pitch. By the end of the season he'd made himself a valuable part of the starting XI, largely partnering Willi Orban in the starting XI. If he can continue to progress, Bitshiabu should be among the starting options next season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now