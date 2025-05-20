Fantasy Soccer
El Chadaille Bitshiabu headshot

El Chadaille Bitshiabu News: Ends as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Bitshiabu made 21 appearances (13 starts), mostly in the second half of the Bundesliga.

Bitshiabu opened the season as a bench option, with limited chances on the pitch. By the end of the season he'd made himself a valuable part of the starting XI, largely partnering Willi Orban in the starting XI. If he can continue to progress, Bitshiabu should be among the starting options next season.

El Chadaille Bitshiabu
RB Leipzig
