El Chadaille Bitshiabu News: Ends as starter

Bitshiabu made 21 appearances (13 starts), mostly in the second half of the Bundesliga.

Bitshiabu opened the season as a bench option, with limited chances on the pitch. By the end of the season he'd made himself a valuable part of the starting XI, largely partnering Willi Orban in the starting XI. If he can continue to progress, Bitshiabu should be among the starting options next season.