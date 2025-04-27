Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
El Chadaille Bitshiabu headshot

El Chadaille Bitshiabu News: Sees red Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Bitshiabu was shown a straight red card in the 50th minute of Sunday's match against Frankfurt.

Bitshiabu was sent off in Sunday's clash which left his teammates down to ten men. He will be suspended for their next contest against Bayern on Saturday at least. His absence will force a change in the backline with Castello Lukeba likely starting in the central defense against the Bavarians.

El Chadaille Bitshiabu
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now