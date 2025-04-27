El Chadaille Bitshiabu News: Sees red Sunday
Bitshiabu was shown a straight red card in the 50th minute of Sunday's match against Frankfurt.
Bitshiabu was sent off in Sunday's clash which left his teammates down to ten men. He will be suspended for their next contest against Bayern on Saturday at least. His absence will force a change in the backline with Castello Lukeba likely starting in the central defense against the Bavarians.
