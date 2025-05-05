Eldor Shomurodov News: Provides assist in victory
Shomurodov assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Fiorentina.
Shomurodov assisted Artem Dovbyk's goal with a well-placed header across the box following a corner in first-half stoppage time Sunday. He was involved in several attacking plays including a shot that forced a save from De Gea in the first half. He created two chances and has shown a growing impact in his last three starts with one goal contribution in each. He will aim to continue that good form against Atalanta on Monday.
