Eldor Shomurodov News: Provides assist in victory

Shomurodov assisted Artem Dovbyk's goal with a well-placed header across the box following a corner in first-half stoppage time Sunday. He was involved in several attacking plays including a shot that forced a save from De Gea in the first half. He created two chances and has shown a growing impact in his last three starts with one goal contribution in each. He will aim to continue that good form against Atalanta on Monday.