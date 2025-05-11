Elia Caprile News: Concedes three Saturday
Caprile made two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Como.
Caprile conceded three goals Saturday, his second time this season conceding three goals. He also made just two saves, his sixth consecutive start with two or fewer saves. He faces a very favorable matchup Sunday versus Venzia, a side which has scored 28 goals through 35 matches this season.
