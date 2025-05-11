Fantasy Soccer
Elia Caprile headshot

Elia Caprile News: Concedes three Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Caprile made two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Como.

Caprile conceded three goals Saturday, his second time this season conceding three goals. He also made just two saves, his sixth consecutive start with two or fewer saves. He faces a very favorable matchup Sunday versus Venzia, a side which has scored 28 goals through 35 matches this season.

Elia Caprile
Cagliari
More Stats & News
