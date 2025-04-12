Elia Caprile News: Concedes three to Inter

Caprile recorded one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Inter Milan.

Caprile was only able to make one save as his side fell to a 3-1 defeat at league leaders Inter. This came off the back of two clean sheets in a row, which were his second and third since joining from Napoli in January. This is his first time this year conceding three goals, and he had only conceded two on three occasions.