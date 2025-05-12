Elias Montiel News: Fills stat sheet in Liguilla exit

Montiel registered two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss to América.

Montiel was one of Pachuca's best players in this playoff exit, as he was active in the final third and was perhaps the only player who managed to provide a spark in the final meters. The midfielder ends the Clausura season with one goal, one assist, 33 shots, 25 chances created, 35 crosses and 33 corners taken in 17 appearances (15 starts).