Elias Saad Injury: Late scratch Saturday

Saad is sidelined for Saturday after initially being listed in the starting XI, as he was a late scratch after suffering an undisclosed injury during warmups. This is tough for the forward after he was about to see his first start in two outings, hoping he can now recover and be fit before the end of the season. He was replaced in the starting XI by Noah Weisshaupt.