Elias Saad Injury: Won't play again this season
Saad suffered a thigh injury in the pre-game warmup of Saturday's clash against Stuttgart and will miss several weeks, the club announced.
Saad suffered a structural muscle injury in his right thigh on Saturday during warmups ahead of the match against Stuttgart. He had been named in the starting XI. This is a big blow for St. Pauli as he will miss the remainder of the season. He had been a regular starter recently even though he did not start the last two league matches. He is expected to be fit for the preseason.
