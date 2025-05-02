Elisha Owusu Injury: Unlikely against Le Havre

Owusu (undisclosed) is unlikely for Sunday's clash against Le Havre, coach Christophe Pelissier said in the press conference. "For Elisha, the game might come too close."

Owusu is very unlikely to be available for Sunday's game as it might come too soon in his recovery from an injury that sidelined him for the entire month of April. If he cannot make the squad he should be in a good position to return for next Saturday's clash against Nantes. Until then Assane Diousse is filling in for him in the midfield.