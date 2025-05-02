Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elisha Owusu headshot

Elisha Owusu Injury: Unlikely against Le Havre

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Owusu (undisclosed) is unlikely for Sunday's clash against Le Havre, coach Christophe Pelissier said in the press conference. "For Elisha, the game might come too close."

Owusu is very unlikely to be available for Sunday's game as it might come too soon in his recovery from an injury that sidelined him for the entire month of April. If he cannot make the squad he should be in a good position to return for next Saturday's clash against Nantes. Until then Assane Diousse is filling in for him in the midfield.

Elisha Owusu
AJ Auxerre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now