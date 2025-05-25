Anderson registered two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Chelsea. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.

Last summer, Anderson transferred teams from Newcastle United to Nottingham Forest, which earned him a regular role. In terms of individual stats, the move has turned out well. Offensively and defensively, Anderson easily updated his career bests in every statistical category. For starters, he logged eight G/A (two goals, six assists) on 86 crosses 923 accurate), 48 corners, 40 shots (seven on goal) and 37 chances created. Anderson also recorded 68 clearances, 45 tackles won and 31 interceptions.