Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elliot Anderson headshot

Elliot Anderson News: Transfer individually pays dividends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2025 at 4:27pm

Anderson registered two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Chelsea. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.

Last summer, Anderson transferred teams from Newcastle United to Nottingham Forest, which earned him a regular role. In terms of individual stats, the move has turned out well. Offensively and defensively, Anderson easily updated his career bests in every statistical category. For starters, he logged eight G/A (two goals, six assists) on 86 crosses 923 accurate), 48 corners, 40 shots (seven on goal) and 37 chances created. Anderson also recorded 68 clearances, 45 tackles won and 31 interceptions.

Elliot Anderson
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now