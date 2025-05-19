Ellyes Skhiri News: Nets Saturday

Skhiri scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created during Saturday's 3-1 win over Freiburg.

Skhiri played a large role during the 2024/25 campaign, though his offensive contributions fell to nearly nothing with his departure from a penalty-taking role. The defensive midfielder is a solid option in the middle of the park with limited upside. Rumors have swirled that he could be rotated more next season, though that would likely depend on summer editions in the middle of the park.