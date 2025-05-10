Fantasy Soccer
Elseid Hysaj

Elseid Hysaj News: Serves suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Hysaj completed a one-game ban in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Juventus.

Hysaj will return against Inter next Sunday and will compete with Manuel Lazzari and Adam Marusic to start, as Luca Pellegrini will be suspended. He has gotten the nod in three of his last five appearances, assisting once and adding one key pass, two crosses, four tackles (one won) and eight clerances, with no clean sheets.

Elseid Hysaj
Lazio
Lazio
More Stats & News
