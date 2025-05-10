Elseid Hysaj News: Serves suspension

Hysaj completed a one-game ban in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Juventus.

Hysaj will return against Inter next Sunday and will compete with Manuel Lazzari and Adam Marusic to start, as Luca Pellegrini will be suspended. He has gotten the nod in three of his last five appearances, assisting once and adding one key pass, two crosses, four tackles (one won) and eight clerances, with no clean sheets.