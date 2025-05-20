Elvis Rexhbecaj News: Benched late
Rexhbecaj was on the bench for six of the final seven Bundesliga matches.
Rexhbecaj opened the campaign as an unquestioned starter and finished the season struggling to get minutes off the bench. It was a disappointing season from start-to-finish for the midfielder, who failed to really contribute. He earned a single assist and goal for one of his most disappointing season since leaving Koln.
