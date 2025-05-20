Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elvis Rexhbecaj headshot

Elvis Rexhbecaj News: Benched late

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Rexhbecaj was on the bench for six of the final seven Bundesliga matches.

Rexhbecaj opened the campaign as an unquestioned starter and finished the season struggling to get minutes off the bench. It was a disappointing season from start-to-finish for the midfielder, who failed to really contribute. He earned a single assist and goal for one of his most disappointing season since leaving Koln.

Elvis Rexhbecaj
FC Augsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now