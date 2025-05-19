Elye Wahi News: No goals in Frankfurt

Wahi failed to score in eight appearances after making a move to Frankfurt.

Wahi was one of the best young attackers in Ligue 1 when he earned his move to Frankfurt, though he didn't get off to a hot start. He failed to score in the first eight matches with the club, admittedly in only 192 matches played. With Hugo Ekitike linked to multiple large clubs elsewhere in Europe, Wahi could reasonably be in for a large role next season.