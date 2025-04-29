Fantasy Soccer
Emanuel Emegha

Emanuel Emegha News: Scores in 3-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Emegha scored one goal and assisted once from six shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win against St. Etienne.

Emegha scored the team's second goal in the match which was his 14th in the league campaign. He remains the side's only player who has scored more than 10 goals in the league campaign this season. It was the only the fourth instance this season where Emegha ended up having three shots on goal.

Emanuel Emegha
Strasbourg
