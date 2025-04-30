Emanuele Valeri News: Dishes assist

Valeri assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-2 draw versus Lazio.

Valeri earned an assist for a second consecutive game and is up to six in 31 appearances on the seasons. This also marked his eighth consecutive game with at least one chance created, and he has accounted for a total of 13 in that span. Additionally, this was his eighth straight outing with at least one accurate cross, totaling 13 over that period.