Emanuele Valeri News: Imprecise in Como fixture

Valeri recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate), three clearances and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Como.

Valeri was an important outlet for his teammates out wide, but his deliveries weren't on point like in previous tilts. He has tallied three or more crosses in nine matches in a row, piling up 51 (13 accurate), and always adding at least one key pass, for a total of 14. He has assisted twice and logged 12 tackles (seven won), two shots (zero on target) and 15 clearances in the last five games.