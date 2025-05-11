Emanuele Valeri News: Muted versus Parma

Valeri generated two crosses (zero accurate), two clearances, one block and one tackle (zero won) in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Empoli.

Valero wasn't as productive as usual as Parma didn't muster much offense following an early red card. He failed to record a chance and more than two crosses for the first time since late February. Instead, he extended his streak of games with at least a tackle to six. He has totaled 13 (seven won) during such a stretch, adding seven chances, 29 deliveries (five accurate) and 17 clerances, with two assists and two clean sheets.