Emil Forsberg News: Involved in four of seven goals

Forsberg had two assists and scored twice while taking three shots (two on goal), crossing once inaccurately and creating three chances during Saturday's 7-0 win over LA Galaxy.

Forsberg set up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 7th and 31st minutes while scoring himself in the 16th and 50th, leading the Red Bulls in shots and chances created. The attacker has combined for five shots, five chances created and seven crosses over his last three matches with Saturday's goal involvements being his only ones during that run of games.