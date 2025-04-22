Emil Holm News: Active on both ends in win
Holm had one shot on goal, created two chances, sent in five crosses (two accurate), made one tackle and five clearances and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Sunday's 1-0 win over Inter Milan.
Holm made just his second start after recovering from the thigh injury that made him miss one and a half months and was omnipresent for his team, shutting opposing attackers down while also going up the field and generating a lot of opportunities with his dangerous crosses. Barring any load management from the coaching staff, the right-back proved he's more than ready to take over as a full-time starter for the remainder of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now