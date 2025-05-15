Emil Holm News: Returns in Coppa Italia

Holm (calf) got the nod and played most of Wednesday's cup final versus Milan.

Holm worked his way back from a calf strain and had a strong showing but left a little earlier due to apparent fatigue, so it remains to be seen how much he'll be able to play against Fiorentina on Sunday on a short turnaround. Davide Calabria and Lorenzo De Silvestri are the other options at the position. He has posted two shots (both on target), two key passes, 14 crosses (four accurate) and 12 clearnaces in his last five displays.