Emile Smith Rowe Injury: Late call for Saturday

Smith Rowe (undisclosed) is a late call for Saturday's match against Southampton and will have another training session Friday, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fulhamish. "Emile has been working with the team this week, another session tomorrow."

Smith Rowe is working his way back from an undisclosed injury and seems to be making decent progress after he trained with the team this week. This is leaving him as a late call for the contest, likely needing to pass some testing before he is considered fit. He hasn't started in each of his past two appearances and will likely see a bench spot if fit.