Emile Smith Rowe Injury: Out due to injury

Smith Rowe is out for Sunday's match against Chelsea due to an apparent injury, according to Peter Rutzler of Times Sports.

Smith Rowe is on the sidelines for Sunday's match, as he has appeared to suffer an injury ahead of the contest. Luckily for the club, this isn't a major loss, as he hasn't started in their past two outings. However, he still does see regular time, so they will hope his injuries are only minor.