Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emile Smith Rowe headshot

Emile Smith Rowe Injury: Out due to injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Smith Rowe is out for Sunday's match against Chelsea due to an apparent injury, according to Peter Rutzler of Times Sports.

Smith Rowe is on the sidelines for Sunday's match, as he has appeared to suffer an injury ahead of the contest. Luckily for the club, this isn't a major loss, as he hasn't started in their past two outings. However, he still does see regular time, so they will hope his injuries are only minor.

Emile Smith Rowe
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now