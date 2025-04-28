Emile Smith Rowe News: Nets sixth of season

Smith Rowe scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win over Southampton.

Simth-Rowe entered the fray for the final 24 minutes of Saturday's 2-1 Fulham victory over Southampton, netting the goal to bring Fulham level shortly after coming onto the pitch. The goal marked the sixth of the season for the midfielder and broke an eight appearance (four start) goalless stretch that dated back to mid-February. Smith-Rowe has been selected to Fulham's staring XI in just three of their last eight Premier League matches.