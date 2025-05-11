Emile Smith Rowe News: Provides assist in defeat

Smith Rowe assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Everton.

Smith Rowe assisted Raul Jimenez's goal with a deft cross from the left flank after a nice solo run. The midfielder showed creativity and composure on the ball with three chances created during the game and two crosses. This assist marked his third of the season in 32 appearances and he is now one assist away from his career record set in 2020 with Arsenal. He will aim to equal that record on Sunday against Brentford.