Emiliano Martinez Injury: Set to return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 7:22am

Martinez (strain) is an option for Wednesday's match against Club Brugge, according to manager Unai Emery. "Emi is in the squad."

Martinez looks to have put his muscle injury in the past after only one match, as he is now an option for their UCL bout Wednesday. He is their regular starter in net and will expect to see that spot immediately now that he is fit, starting in all nine of the club's UCL matches this season, notching four clean sheets during that span.

