Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emiliano Martinez headshot

Emiliano Martinez News: Keeps clean sheer Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Martinez recorded one save and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Martinez has a very easy day Friday as his defense only allowed one shot on target through 90 minutes. It marked his third consecutive match with a clean sheet, a streak that has come at a great time with his side in a battle for a spot in next season's Champions League. He finishes the season with a favorable matchup at Manchester United, a side which will be coming off Wednesday's Europa League Final and has scored just 42 goals through 37 matches this season.

Emiliano Martinez
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now