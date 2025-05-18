Emiliano Martinez News: Keeps clean sheer Friday

Martinez recorded one save and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Martinez has a very easy day Friday as his defense only allowed one shot on target through 90 minutes. It marked his third consecutive match with a clean sheet, a streak that has come at a great time with his side in a battle for a spot in next season's Champions League. He finishes the season with a favorable matchup at Manchester United, a side which will be coming off Wednesday's Europa League Final and has scored just 42 goals through 37 matches this season.