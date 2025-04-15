Fantasy Soccer
Emiliano Martinez News: Keeps clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Martinez registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Southampton.

Martinez had a relatively easy day in net as Aston Villa defeated Southampton on Saturday. The Argentinian kept a clean sheet, made two saves, but two of them were diving saves and one of them came from inside his own box. Surprisingly, the clean sheet was just Martinez's fifth of the Premier League season. All eyes will be on the keeper as Villa aim to make a second-leg comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the UCL on Tuesday.

