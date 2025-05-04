Emiliano Martinez News: Secures clean sheet in victory

Martinez registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Fulham.

Martinez maintained a clean sheet making three saves to preserve Aston Villa's narrow lead on Saturday. He confidently handled a header from Harry Wilson in the second half and managed the game's tempo effectively. The Argentinian had an overall quiet outing to secure his sixth clean sheet of the season in 34 appearances in the Premier League. He will aim to find another one against Bournemouth on Saturday.