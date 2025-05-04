Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emiliano Martinez headshot

Emiliano Martinez News: Secures clean sheet in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Martinez registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Fulham.

Martinez maintained a clean sheet making three saves to preserve Aston Villa's narrow lead on Saturday. He confidently handled a header from Harry Wilson in the second half and managed the game's tempo effectively. The Argentinian had an overall quiet outing to secure his sixth clean sheet of the season in 34 appearances in the Premier League. He will aim to find another one against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Emiliano Martinez
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now