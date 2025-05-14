Emilio Lara News: Provides assist in draw

Emilio Lara assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Tigres UANL.

Lara notched his second assist of the Clausura as he delivered a cross that found Tomas Badaloni in the box, who then headed the ball into the back of the net in the 86th minute. It seemed as though the assist was pivotal, as it gave them the late lead; however, they would then surrender a goal in the 97th minute which ended their season.