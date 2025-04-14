Emmanuel Agbadou News: Plays full game ill

Agbadou played the full match in Sunday's 4-2 win over Tottenham despite being ill, coach Vitor Pereira said in a press conference. "My thanks to Agba, because today he played sick with difficulties, but he helped us a lot. And this is a team with spirit, with personality, with character and with quality."

Agbadou had a solid outing on Sunday with six clearances, three tackles and one shot to help his team secure the win against Spurs. The former Reims defender played the full match despite dealing with illness. He should be available for Sunday's clash against Manchester United with a full week to recover.