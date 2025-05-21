Emmanuel Agbadou News: Scores opening goal
Agbadou scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat against Crystal Palace. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 22nd minute.
Agbadou had the opening goal of Tuesday's contest, finding the back of the net in the 24th minute of the loss. This was a rare goal for the defender, only his first of the season in 15 appearances. He also added one tackle and three clearances in the defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now