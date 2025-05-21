Emmanuel Agbadou News: Scores opening goal

Agbadou scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat against Crystal Palace. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 22nd minute.

Agbadou had the opening goal of Tuesday's contest, finding the back of the net in the 24th minute of the loss. This was a rare goal for the defender, only his first of the season in 15 appearances. He also added one tackle and three clearances in the defense.