Emmanuel Biumla Injury: Out to face Paris SG
Biumla (undisclosed) is not in the squad for Saturday's game against Paris SG.
Biumla wasn't spotted in training throughout the week, so it's not surprising to see him out of this match. The defender has been limited to just three starts since the beginning of February, though he's been a regular starter when available. His next chance to play will come against Montpellier on Sunday, April 13.
