Emmanuel Boateng Injury: Not ready yet

Boateng was spotted training individually on Thursday as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury that kept him out of the last three games. He could return next week if everything goes as planned without any setbacks. That said, he should return to a bench spot, and remain in that role moving forward.