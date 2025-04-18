Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emmanuel Boateng headshot

Emmanuel Boateng Injury: Not ready yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Boateng (lower body) was spotted training separately on Thursday and is not ready to return yet. He is targeting a return next week against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, coach Mikey Varas told the media, per SanDiego Futbol.

Boateng was spotted training individually on Thursday as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury that kept him out of the last three games. He could return next week if everything goes as planned without any setbacks. That said, he should return to a bench spot, and remain in that role moving forward.

Emmanuel Boateng
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now