Emmanuel Boateng News: Three crosses as nine minute sub
Boateng generated three crosses (zero accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.
Boateng made his fourth sub appearance of the season, which have totalled 86 minutes across the season. He came from the bench with nine minutes to go in the game, and he attempted three crosses as his side pushed for a late winner. He also won his only tackle of the game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now