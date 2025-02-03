Emmanuel Dennis News: Joins Blackburn

Dennis has been loaned to Blackburn from Nottingham Forest, according to his parent club.

Dennis is serving the second half of the campaign with Blackburn, joining the Championship side on loan. This comes after not seeing a single appearance this season, seemingly having no role in the club. He did serve the second half of last season with Watford and has likely seen his last minutes with the club unless he can see a spark in form, especially with Nottingham near the top of the table and likely to see a solid payment.