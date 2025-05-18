Emmanuel Latte Lath News: Three shots, no goal

Latte Lath had three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Philadelphia Union.

Latte Lath once again failed to find the back of the net Saturday, seeing three shots in his 23 minutes of play but zero hit the target. This now makes it seven straight appearances without a goal. That said, this was his first missed start when available this season, with the forward looking to be falling out of favor as he struggles.