Emre Can Injury: Not training

Can is questionable for Saturday's match against Frieburg after not training Thursday, according to manager Niko Kovac. "Emre hasn't trained, so we'll have to see."

Can looks to be battling some fitness issues going into the weekend, as the midfielder is currently not training. This leaves him as a late call for Saturday, likely needing to pass some testing to play. He has been a regular starter in the middle of the defense, so this could be a critical loss, Waldemar Anton and Niclas Sule (undisclosed) is replacements.