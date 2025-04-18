Emre Can Injury: Trains, option Sunday

Can (undisclosed) has trained again and is an option for Sunday's match against Gladbach, according to manager Niko Kovac. "Emre participated in training, so we had everyone available except Marcel and Nico."

Can is looking at a return Sunday, with the defender appearing to be fit again after missing out against Barcelona. This is good news for the club, as he is a regular satrter when fit. That said, he will be expected to see a starting role immediately, likely seeing that spot if fit.