Endrick Injury: Forced off Sunday

Endrick (undisclosed) was forced off with an apparent injury in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Sevilla and is in doubt for the upcoming Club World Cup, according to Real Madrid Confidencial.

Endrick couldn't continue in the second half and was forced off due to an apparent injury in Sunday's game. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will have to miss time. He is already in doubt for the season finale against Real Sociedad on Saturday and the upcoming Club World Cup next month.