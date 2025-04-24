Endrick News: Quiet in rare start

Endrick had two shots (one on target) during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Getafe.

Endrick had his first league start of the season but didn't have the expected impact, missing a very clear chance during the first half and then being completely dominated by the opposing defense until he got subbed off in the 64th minute. With Kylian Mbappe (ankle) probably back for May 5 clash against Celta Vigo, the wonderkid's chances to get another start soon appear to be very slim.