Enrico Delprato headshot

Enrico Delprato News: Racks up stats in Bologna tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Delprato drew two fouls and had eight clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 2-0 win against Bologna.

Delprato put up stats as the Parma rearguard was under pressure for the entire game but didn't crack. He matched his season high in clearances. He has logged 20 in his last five displays, scoring once and adding seven tackles (three won), four interceptions and four blocks.

Enrico Delprato
Parma
More Stats & News
