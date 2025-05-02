Enzo Barrenechea Injury: Available for selection
Barrenechea (shoulder) is available for Saturday's trip to Las Palmas, per manager Carlos Corberan.
Barrenechea is an option for Saturday's clash with Las Palmas. The midfielder came off with a shoulder issue against Espanyol, but it didn't prove to be a serious issue. Barrenechea should be fit enough to take his role in the starting XI straight away after training throughout the week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now