Enzo Barrenechea headshot

Enzo Barrenechea Injury: Available for selection

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Barrenechea (shoulder) is available for Saturday's trip to Las Palmas, per manager Carlos Corberan.

Barrenechea is an option for Saturday's clash with Las Palmas. The midfielder came off with a shoulder issue against Espanyol, but it didn't prove to be a serious issue. Barrenechea should be fit enough to take his role in the starting XI straight away after training throughout the week.

Enzo Barrenechea
Valencia
