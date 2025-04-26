Fantasy Soccer
Enzo Fernandez headshot

Enzo Fernandez News: Logs another assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Fernandez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win against Everton.

It is now back-to-back games in which Fernandez has logged an assist. He will finish April with a strong three G/A across five appearances. They mark a quarter of his G/A this season, which includes five goals and seven assists. Fernandez will arguably enter May with his season's form at an all-time high, which is crucial as the Blues attempt to secure a Champions League spot.

Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea
