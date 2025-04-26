Enzo Fernandez News: Logs another assist

Fernandez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win against Everton.

It is now back-to-back games in which Fernandez has logged an assist. He will finish April with a strong three G/A across five appearances. They mark a quarter of his G/A this season, which includes five goals and seven assists. Fernandez will arguably enter May with his season's form at an all-time high, which is crucial as the Blues attempt to secure a Champions League spot.