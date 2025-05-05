Enzo Fernandez News: Nets against Liverpool

Fernandez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Liverpool.

Fernandez found the back of the net during Sunday's comprehensive win over Liverpool. The midfielder got forward well and was a major part of controlling the match from start to finish. While he might not be the most consistent goalscoring threat he does offer some upside when given room to roam forward.