Enzo Millot Injury: Out due to muscle injury

Millot is out for Friday's match against Heidenheim due to a muscle injury, according to manager Sebastian Hoeness. "Enzo has sustained a minor muscle injury and will definitely miss the next two weeks."

Millot is not going to be an option this week when the club takes the field, as he has been sidelined due to a muscle injury. This is a tough loss for the club, as he did start in their last outing, forcing a change. That said, Fabian Reider and Jamie Leweling are likely to fill his spot until Millot is fit again.