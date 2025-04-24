Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Enzo Millot headshot

Enzo Millot Injury: Out due to muscle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 6:41am

Millot is out for Friday's match against Heidenheim due to a muscle injury, according to manager Sebastian Hoeness. "Enzo has sustained a minor muscle injury and will definitely miss the next two weeks."

Millot is not going to be an option this week when the club takes the field, as he has been sidelined due to a muscle injury. This is a tough loss for the club, as he did start in their last outing, forcing a change. That said, Fabian Reider and Jamie Leweling are likely to fill his spot until Millot is fit again.

Enzo Millot
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now